Icy commute expected in some areas Tuesday evening

Sleet and freezing rain are marching toward Connecticut and they're expected to impact at least one commute in the coming days.

A winter weather advisory will go into effect for Litchfield, Hartford, Tolland and Windham counties from Tuesday afternoon through 7 a.m. on Wednesday. A freezing rain advisory was issued for Fairfield County from 7 a.m. on Tuesday until noon.

"The weather will turn wet and, in some cases, wintry," said Meteorologist Mike Cameron.

An Early Warning Weather Day has been declared for Tuesday.

The storm moving from the Midwest includes some ice, snow and rain.

Cameron said in the morning there could be light showers of an icy mix.

The light showers or mist may develop around sunrise in upstate New York, then it will move toward Connecticut.

"At this point, the temperature profile would likely support a mixture of snow and especially sleet and rain," Cameron said. "Any spotty showers would be crossing a landscape of cold surfaces and boundary level air temperatures in the 20s and low-30s, which would assure minor accumulations of any icy mix that may fall."

High temperatures for Tuesday should peak around 36 degrees. The low is 35.

More precipitation will fall during the afternoon and evening hours.

Cameron said in southern Connecticut, it will be rain, and north of I-84 and Route 6 there will be enough cold air for an icy mix.

While it won't be a debilitating storm, some locations could have a few tenths of an inch of sleet and ice, making for treacherous travel.

"And, in areas that see snow, there may be up to an inch of snow and in addition to the sleet and freezing rain," Cameron said.

Precipitation will end by early Wednesday morning and temperatures will rise above freezing by dawn, ending the icing conditions.

There could be some rain and snow showers for Wednesday.

"In Connecticut, spotty showers of both will cross with highs in the low-40s and lows in the 30s. In northern New England, numerous snow showers may result in accumulating snow," Cameron said.

To read the complete technical discussion, click here.

