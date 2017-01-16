Report of gunfire leads police to shooting victim in New Haven

Police said they responded to gunfire reports in New Haven early Monday morning and found a victim.

They said they responded to 206 Fulton Terr.

The victim was 27-year-old Brian Maurice Wright of New Haven, police said.

He was found in a driveway just after 1 a.m. suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Police said Wright was rushed to Yale-New Haven Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

As of 7 a.m. on Monday, they said they did not have a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Haven police at 203-946-6304.

Calls can be made anonymously.

