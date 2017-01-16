Teen found in Bristol after being reported missing

Police in Bristol sought the public's help to find a missing 13-year-old girl.

According to state police, Tianna Torres was last seen on Monday morning.

She was found later in the morning without incident, according to Bristol police.

Troopers described her as standing 5'2" tall, weighing 190 pounds and having brown hair with brown eyes.

She was wearing a gray sweatshirt, black and white tights and black Jordan sneakers.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Bristol Police Department at 860-584-3011.

