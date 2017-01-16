Firefighters respond to Ryan building on UConn's Storrs campus

Firefighters have responded to reports of heavy smoke in a building on the University of Connecticut campus in Storrs.

Mutual aid was requested to 2006 Hillside Rd., the Ryan building, just after 11:30 a.m. on Monday.

Mansfield firefighters said they were responding with a "full assignment."

There were no injuries and the fire is out.

UConn spokesperson Tom Breen called the incident "very minor."

The Ryan building is an office building with no classrooms.

A cause has yet to be determined.

