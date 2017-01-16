Hamden spa owner charged with prostitution

A prostitution investigation at a spa in Hamden resulted in the arrest of the business's owner last week.

Police said on Friday, they arrested 55-year-old Jianwei Zhang of Randolph, MA.

They said they concluded a prostitution investigation at the Kismet Spa on Whitney Avenue in Hamden.

Police said they received information that prostitution had been happening at the spa.

An undercover operation was conducted which led to the arrest of Jianwei.

Jianwei was charged with prostitution and permitting prostitution.

She was held on a $2,500 bond and given a court date of Jan. 27 in Meriden.

