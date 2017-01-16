1.16.17 Wild Mushroom Orzo with Broccoli and Black Truffle Butter

Wild Mushroom Orzo with broccoli and black truffle butter

From Chef David Borselle at Park&Oak Restaurant

Ingredients:

1# orzo, 2bunch,

blanched and chopped broccoli,

2 ea garlic clove,

1 cup Parmesan,

1# of mixed mushrooms (button, crimini, shitake, oyster, Portobello)

2T truffle butter (substitute truffle oil if needed),

1 stick of butter or as needed

1 quart of mushroom stock ( you can sub chicken or vegetable stock ) or hot water

TO PREPARE THE ORZO:

1. In a large pot of boiling water add in 3 T of salt

2. Add in 1# of orzo pasta and cook for 6-9 minutes or until pasta is al dente (or still firm and cooked only 80% of the way)

3. Drain pasta and lay out onto a sheet pan and drizzle lightly with EVOO, let cool

4. In a large skillet saute your wild mushrooms in olive oil, one clove of garlic and season with salt and pepper

5. Reserve mushrooms on a sheet pan

6. In a large saucepan on medium-low heat, add in 1 T of butter, 1 crushed garlic clove and 2T olive oil, cook for 2 minutes

7. Add in your reserved mushrooms, and 2 to 3 cups of stock (can be mushroom stock, or hot water) *add stock as needed, you can always add more

8. Add in your orzo, add in your chopped broccoli, continue to stir

9. Once the orzo is cooked to your liking, add in 2T truffle butter or 1 teas. Of truffle oil

10. Add in your grated Parmesan and season with salt and pepper

11. Serve and garnish with chopped herbs and more Parmesan