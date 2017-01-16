Crash on I-91 south in Rocky Hill causing heavy delays

A crash that closed part of I-91 south in Rocky Hill on Monday afternoon is now causing heavy delays in the area.

Police said a one-car crash closed the highway in the area of exit 23, just before 3 p.m. As of about 3:30 p.m., it appeared the crash was clearing, but heavy delays were still being reported in the area.

No serious injuries were reported in the crash.

Officers are asking drivers to reduce speed as they approach the area.

#CTtraffic: I-91 sb x23 Rocky Hill ramp and right lane open. Expect heavy delays, reduce speed approaching area. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) January 16, 2017

Follow traffic updates here.

Stay updated with Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.