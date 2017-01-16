Cold and flu cases are on the rise

Cold and flu symptoms are on the rise this time of the year (WFSB)

We're in the dead of winter and that means cold and flu cases are rearing their ugly heads.

Experts are now warning of a more severe season than most.

Doctors said they are seeing an increase in norovirus or norovirus-like cases, but they say we are not peaking, so the worst is still yet to come.

Doctors around the northeast are warning that the bug that’s going around this year is powerful and still very contagious.

“It's winter time. People are clustered closer together. It's perfect grounds for a spread of an infection like this,” said Dr. Virginia Bieluch, of the Hospital of Central Connecticut.

She said she hasn't seen the influx of cases here that are currently battering folks in the mid-Atlantic, where doctors say this year, fevers are exceeding 100 degrees, and the virus stays in the system longer.

But, if history tells us anything, it's just a matter of time before these symptoms hit families in Connecticut.

“With norovirus, the symptoms are primarily gastrointestinal. The symptoms include vomiting, diarrhea and stomach cramps and you may have a fever with this infection,” Bieluch said.

Doctors said if you come down with the bug, expect to be out of commission for at least a few days.

“Rest and hydration are crucial,” Bieluch said, adding that the best way to prevent it is to wash your hands, avoid those who are ill, get rest, and maintain a healthy diet.

