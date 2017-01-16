Police searching for missing 16-year-old girl from Groton

A Silver Alert was issued for Jennifer Burns, of Groton, on Monday. (CT State Police)

Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 16-year-old girl from Groton.

A Silver Alert was issued for Jennifer Burns on Monday. Police said she was last seen on Sunday and maybe with her friend Dylan Anderson.

The two could be traveling in a 1998 white Lexus ES300 with the Connecticut license plate AB39015, police said.

Burns is being described as 5'3" and weighs 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police did not have a clothing description for Burns.

Anyone with any information about Burns' whereabouts is asked to call the Groton Police Department at 860-441-6712.

