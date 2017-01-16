CT hardware stores prepare for icy conditions on Tuesday

While state and local leaders were monitoring the forecast, hardware stores were busy with customers ahead of Tuesday’s storm.

The Department of Transportation will have trucks with plows pre-treating the roads on Tuesday morning.

But, those trucks were not alone. Glastonbury resident Carrie Lacy was a woman on a mission on Monday.

“I'm looking for a long snow remover with a long handle,” Lacy said.

Lacy went shopping on Monday at Katz Ace Hardware in Glastonbury. Although she was not exactly shaking in her boots about tomorrow's forecast.

“I'm all right with it. It happens and that's part of living here. I'm OK. I just like to be prepared,” Lacy said. “These things are awesome for getting the big piles of snow across your car.”

Katz Ace Owner Bob Krieger admitted he's a bit biased, but he feels more people should be such as Lacy and get ready before wintry weather arrives.

“If they just plan ahead oh my God you gotta get out of your driveway to go somewhere,” Krieger said. “If it's icy snowy you gotta have those tools. Whatever it takes to get out of your driveway and onto the road.”

Krieger said whether wintry weather is in the forecast or not anyone, who lives in Connecticut, should have certain anti-ice essentials such as car scrapers, shovels and of course something to melt the ice.

“There's a bunch of different types calcium sodium magnesium,” Krieger said.

Krieger said a little preparation and residents should be ready for winter.

“We're waiting for the weather in a skier I'm in New England we gotta have the come it's good for business,” Krieger said. “The kids want it for sledding. You gotta love winter when it snows.”

Experts said if you ever get stranded in your home and want to deal with ice, you can mix warm water with rubbing alcohol and eco-friendly laundry detergent. Them, just make sure to clean up well afterwards.

