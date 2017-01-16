Proposed bill allows sale of alcohol from vending machine

A proposed bill would allow the sale of alcohol via a vending machine (WFSB)

Getting a bottle of your favorite wine, beer, or liquor could be a whole lot easier in the new year.

That's because self-serve alcohol machines could be coming to an area near you.

It's just one of the new bills being proposed in Connecticut.

Dave Gajraj has been helping run his family's business "MK's Wine and Spirits" in Rocky Hill for the last 10 years, but now they could be facing some stiff competition from a machine.

“Yeah, I do think it would have a negative impact. That's what America is about nowadays, on the go, quick. Using machines rather than dealing with humans,” Gajraj said.

The proposed bill would allow places like bars and restaurants, who are authorized to sell alcohol that's being consumed on-site, to have an automated machine that serves wine, beer and liquor.

It's an idea that's getting mixed reviews from people in the state.

"I think it's very strange. I don't think it's appropriate. I don't think we need to have alcohol in vending machines,” said Cherish Eberhart, of Massachusetts.

"I think it's an okay idea...I don't see why not. It makes it more convenient,” said Hunter, of Rocky Hill.

To make sure the alcohol is being served legally, the buyer would need a government issued ID that matches the name on his/her payment card.

The seller not only needs to verify the buyer is of legal age, they need to record it in a database and make sure the payment card is also linked electronically.

Two other proposed bills include allowing you to block an unlimited amount of phone numbers, and getting rid of daylight saving time.

