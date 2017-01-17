Suspect faces judge following stabbing of missing Sterling teen

A 19-year-old man was charged with murder after Connecticut State Police said they found the remains of a Sterling teen who had been missing since the day after Christmas.

Kevin Weismore was charged with murder and tampering with evidence. (CT State police)

A young man from Sterling faced a judge on Tuesday for the stabbing death of a teen who went missing the day after Christmas.

A tearful Kevin Weismore, 19, appeared in Danielson Superior Court for the first time since he was charged with murder.

His bond was kept at $1 million, according to court officials.

Weismore was arrested by state police last week after they found the remains of Todd "TJ" Allen.

"I don't want to feel anger. I feel really sad for everyone involved," Allen's mother Christina Moses said on Tuesday.

The arrest of Weismore came after investigators shut down Laiho Road, a dead end road in Sterling right on the Killingly town line, on Friday.

Allen, 18, never came back from a dirt biking trip he left for on Dec. 26, according to his mother.

Troopers confirmed that Allen's remains were found in the area of Laiho Road. Weismore told police he hid the body there for three weeks.

State police said they originally responded to Dixon Road around 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 26 for a report of a missing person.

According to an arrest warrant, Weismore met up with Allen to buy marijuana. Weismore told police he showed Allen the drugs.

"TJ turned and got a gun from his backpack which was sitting on some rocks," Weismore told police in the warrant. "He held the gun pointed at the ground. I thought he was just showing me it. TJ then pointed the gun at me."

Weismore told police he knocked the gun out of Allen's hand and pulled out a silver folding knife. He said he then used the knife to stab Allen in the stomach and neck.

A tearful Kevin Weismore in court today. He's accused of murdering friend TJ Allen. Bond remains at 1 million dollars. #wfsb pic.twitter.com/gmgDe5ssBh — Matthew Campbell (@mgmcampbell) January 17, 2017

Police still have not found that gun Weismore says Allen had.

"No gun. They didn't find a gun and I know TJ didn't own a gun," Moses said.

Now that a confession has been made, TJ’s mom is searching for justice. She says she'll see the court proceedings through every step of the way, but wants everyone to remember her son the way she does.

“All I want now is for everyone in the whole world to know the truth. TJ was a good person. Loving, caring, he wouldn't hurt anybody,” Moses said.

Police said there could potentially be more arrests in this case.

