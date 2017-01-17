Parts of state to see slick driving conditions overnight

Rain, sleet and freezing rain has been moving through the state Tuesday evening, causing slippery conditions for some in the state.

The mixed precipitation moved in late afternoon, specifically in northern Connecticut.

It's expected to stick around for Tuesday night.

"Tonight, temperatures will remain fairly steady… with areas of a wintry mix possible north of I-84 with scattered showers throughout the southern half of the state," said Meteorologist Mark Dixon.

Track it with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.

Channel 3 meteorologists warned drivers to take it easy, as roads could be slippery during the evening.

The Connecticut State Police also advised drivers to reduce their speeds because of a possible wintry mix during the Tuesday evening commute.

A winter weather advisory went into effect at 1 p.m. for Litchfield, Hartford, Tolland and Windham counties and goes through 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

Those counties may see a coating of mainly freezing rain.

However, extreme northern portions of Litchfield, Tolland and Windham counties could see a coating to an inch of snow, sleet and freezing rain, particularly around dinner time.

Those areas could see a changeover to snow overnight as the temperatures drop.

"It's not a huge storm system for us. [It's] very, very different from what's taking place in the Midwest," Meteorologist Scot Haney said earlier in the day. "But nevertheless, the arrival time [and] the dropping temperatures are cause for concern because of the freezing rain. That's why it's an Early Warning Weather Day."

For the four southern counties in the state, the storm has been a plain rain event.

This storm didn't stop some school systems from announcing early dismissals. Check the list here.

The storm will be moving out by Wednesday morning.

"By the time we get to daybreak, most of any widespread precipitation should be tapering off, winding down," Dixon said.

Wednesday will be cloudy as Tuesday's storm moves out of the area.

"In fact, we can’t rule out a lingering isolated rain or snow shower – but they won’t have a significant impact on your daily routine," Dixon said.

Temperatures will be a bit milder, with temperatures in the lower to mid-40s.

There will be brighter and drier weather for Thursday and Friday.

Saturday and Sunday also look dry and fairly comfortable.

To read the complete technical discussion, click here.

For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, click here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the WFSB app.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.