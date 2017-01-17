School bus, city bus and car involved in Hartford crash

A school bus, a city bus and a car were involved in a crash in Hartford, according to firefighters.

The Hartford Fire Department said the crash happened on Broad and Clifford streets around 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

The area of Broad, Clifford and Roxbury streets was closed. However, police cleared the scene shortly before 8:15 a.m.

The department said about 15 students were on board the bus at the time.

However, no injuries were reported.

Still, firefighters said parents were notified.

#BREAKING: Multi-veh crash in #HARTFORD Broad & Clifford St. involving school bus, city bus, & other car; 15 students on-board--no injuries. pic.twitter.com/G0wsSeZaUH — NICOLE NALEPA (@NicoleNalepaTV) January 17, 2017

There's no word on a cause for the crash.

Police are investigating how it happened.

