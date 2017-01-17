Teacher arrested for exposing himself to student in Fairfield

Jeff Iwanicki was arrested for exposing himself to a young person, according to police. (Fairfield police photo)

Police in Fairfield said on Monday, that they arrested a teacher for exposing himself to a student.

Jeff Iwanicki, 44, of Milford, turned himself in at the Fairfield Police Department.

School officials confirmed to Eyewitness News that Iwanicki is a tech teacher at Fairfield Warde High School on Melville Avenue.

“We believe it was on school property not necessarily up on the details on if it happened during school hours,” Fairfield Police Chief Gary MacNamara said.

They said he was placed on leave about a month ago because of the investigation. Iwanicki is accused of exposing himself to a teenage girl.

"Immediately after school officials learned of the allegations approximately one month ago, the employee was placed on an administrative leave of absence pending an investigation," said Dr. Toni Jones, superintendent. "This action enabled the school district to ensure the safety of its students while also reserving immediate judgment on the employee. The employee has not been in contact with students at school since being placed on leave. As this matter is still under investigation, no further details can be provided."

Investigators said there was no physical contact between the female student and Iwanicki.

Police said Iwanicki was advised through his attorney that there was an active warrant for his arrest.

Iwanicki was charged with two counts of risk of injury/impairing the morals of a minor, public indecency and breach of peace for exposing himself to a juvenile, according to police.

No other details about the case were released.

He was released after posting a $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.