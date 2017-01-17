Police seek driver after car slams into New London auto body shop

A driver struck a building and a utility pole in New London then fled the scene, according to firefighters.

The crash happened at the DeLorge Auto Body shop at 64 Blackhall St. overnight.

Eversource power crews and a city building official responded to the scene.

There's no word on injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New London Police Department.

