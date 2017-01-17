Unidentified man shot in the calf in New Haven

A man was shot in the calf on Tuesday morning, according to police in New Haven.

The shooting was reported in the Peck and Ferry streets area around 9:20 a.m.

Police have not been able to confirm the identity of the victim.

However, they transported him to Yale-New Haven Hospital for treatment.

Police said they are looking for a black crossover style vehicle that was seen in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Haven detectives at 203-946-6304.

Police said they'll release more information as they get it.

