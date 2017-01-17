Police investigate armed robbery at North Stonington gas station

Police are searching for the man responsible for an armed robbery at gas station in North Stonington on Monday night.

The robbery was reported at Citgo gas station, which is located at 324 Clarks Falls Rd., around 7:30 p.m.

Police said the unidentified man "demanded money from the register and cigarettes from behind the counter." During the incident, police said the man "lifted his jacket numerous times and displayed what was believed to a black pistol."

The suspect, who police said was wearing a red body suit, black pants, gray jacket, some type of mask and red gloves, fled the gas station with "an undisclosed amount of money and cigarettes." Police said he ran on foot down Clarks Falls Road.

The robbery is under investigation and police released a surveillance photo of the suspect on Tuesday. Anyone with any information is asked to call the state police at 860-848-6500 or text “TIP 711 and the information to 274637.

