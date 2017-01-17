Tolland Fire Department warns residents about door-to-door scam

Fire officials in Tolland are warning residents about a scam where the suspects are going door-to-door with a fire truck and asking for money.

The fire department learned about the scam around 7:30 p.m. after calls from residents on Walbridge Hill Road. Authorities said the solicitors were knocking on people's doors and saying they were with the Tolland Fire Department.

When residents asked what the fire truck was for, the solicitors said that was their means of transport.

Authorities said members of the Tolland Fire Department do not go door-to-door and solicit donations.

Anyone who has noticed any suspicious activity is asked to call the Connecticut State Police at 860-896-3200.

