Canton police rescue trapped deer from ice

Luckily, rescuers in Canton were not on thin ice when pulling a deer to safety on Tuesday morning.

Police and firefighters said they were called to a pond behind 121 Dowd Ave.

A sergeant was able to move the animal from the ice to the edge of the ice.

Firefighters were then able to move the deer onto dry land.

An officer from the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection arrived afterward to relocate the deer.

It did not appear to be hurt.

