Owner saves dog that fell through ice in Goshen

Oliver following his rescue from an icy pond in Goshen. (WFSB photo)

The owner of a dog saved the animal after it fell through ice at a pond in Goshen on Tuesday morning.

Police said it happened near Pumping Station Road along the Ross Trail.

Terri Brickman, of Torrington, said they were about 20 minutes into the trail when her 9-year-old dog, Oliver, went through the ice.

"He was on the ice and the ice broke," Brickman said. "He was on his side and couldn't get out, but the thing that got me really nervous was the character of his screaming and howling started changing."

Brickman said she dialed 911, but couldn't wait for firefighters to arrive because the dog was crying.

"I said it's not a human being," Brickman said. "It's a dog and you have to help me."

She went into the water and rescued the dog herself before firefighters from Goshen and Torrington arrived.

"I figured it was swamp grass than it can't be over my head and they said don't go in, don't go in and I started to go in and got on my hands and knees and was able to," Brickman said.

The water was only about knee-deep. Firefighters responded and provided aid when they got there.

Oliver is expected to be OK; however, he was taken to a veterinarian to get checked out.

Owner rescues dog that falls through pond in Goshen. #wfsb pic.twitter.com/K6pOnpoQhX — Courtney Zieller (@courtneyzieller) January 17, 2017

Torrington fire crews don't recommend jumping into cold water. Instead they say to call 911, stay away from the edge and keep your eyes on the animal.

Brickman said she and Oliver are no stranger to the trail. She said they go out there all the time.

