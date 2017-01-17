Authorities raid spa in North Haven in connection with prostitution investigation

Detectives raided and seized several items from a spa in North Haven on Tuesday in connection with a month-long prostitution investigation.

The raid was reported at Korean Massage Therapy Spa, which is located at 565 Washington Ave. Detectives executed a search warrant at the spa and seized furniture, equipment, electronic devices, and documents.

Two women were found inside the Korean Massage Therapy Spa, but police said neither woman was charged at this time.

The investigation into the Korean Massage Therapy Spa is ongoing.

