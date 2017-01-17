Silver alert resolved for 11-month-old girl missing from Putnam - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Silver alert resolved for 11-month-old girl missing from Putnam

Posted: Updated:
(WFSB file photo) (WFSB file photo)
PUTNAM, CT (WFSB) -

State police issued a Silver Alert for an 11-month-old girl from Putnam.

They said Leah Blanchard may be with her mother Kylie Blanchard and grandparents Robert and Myriah Blanchard.

Around 4 p.m., the Silver Alert was resolved, according to Connecticut State Police. 

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.