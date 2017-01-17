Woman identified after being struck, killed by vehicle in New Haven

Norwich police are investigating after a body was found along the Shetucket River.More >
Firefighters are investigating an incident involving hazardous material at the Darien Country Club on Saturday afternoon.More >
Facebook is working on a way for news organizations to charge readers for articles they share and read on the social network.More >
A Texas woman faces federal drug trafficking charges after police seized 75 pounds of liquid crystal methamphetamine worth $2 million inside her vehicle, according to the Austin Police Department.More >
Surrounded by family in a makeshift room inside a New Haven church, 43-year-old Nury Chavarria, hugs her daughter in closer as her imminent deportation brings worry to the mother of four.More >
Not all heroes wear capes, but some Walmart employees do. At least during “Back to School” season. In a post on social media, Kennedy, a 21-year-old from Arkansas, posted a photo of herself in a cape during her shift at Walmart.More >
It was a warm day, but the temperature did not reach the 90 degree mark this afternoon.More >
We all know the world is full of tough news, unfair situations, and just plain deplorable acts. However, there are some things that can make everything better. And we might have found one.More >
Hartford police were out in full force at the Xfinity Theatre for the “Chance the Rapper” sold-out show Friday night.More >
