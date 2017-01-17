Woman identified after being struck, killed by vehicle in New Haven

A woman was hit by a car in New Haven on Tuesday afternoon (WFSB)

New Haven police say a woman has died after being hit by a car on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, 42-year-old Melissa Tancredi of Waterbury was on a sidewalk, in the area of York Street and South Frontage Road around 3 p.m. when she was hit.

The driver, 29-year-old Agnese Izzo of Hamden, was in the left turn lane, but instead of turning, she continued straight, hitting Tancredi on the sidewalk.

Izzo stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. When Eyewitness News crews arrived on scene, a damaged car was seen on the sidewalk.

The incident happened right near La Vero Pizza, the restaurant Alex Algan manages. He said he saw the crash, and that the woman was a regular customer.

"Somebody that comes here all the time, she's a regular, she's a sweetheart, everybody loves her here, so it's a sad thing," Algan said. He added that he's not surprised something like this happened.

"This is not a highway, this is a regular street, people should go easy," he said. "I see it everyday, there was an accident that happened almost six months ago, thank God nobody got hurt, but it's a regular thing, a lot of people get injured here because of speed."

Traffic was impacted by the crash for a while, as police said all roads leading to York Street and South Frontage Road were shut down.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.