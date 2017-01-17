Check out what's on Grammy CD - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Eyewitness News is giving you the chance to go to the Grammys in Los Angeles 

Five grand prize qualifiers also win a Prize Pack consisting of a Grammy CD, poster, Channel 3 backpack, and a water bottle

The CD includes the following songs by

  • Don't Hurt Yourself (feat. Jack White) by Beyonce
  • Stressed Out by twenty one pilots
  • Cheap Thrills (feat. Sean Paul) by Sia
  • Hotline Bling by Drake
  • Hello by Adele
  • Love Yourself by Justin Bieber
  • Closer (feat. Halsey) by The Chainsmokers
  • Peter Pan by Kelsea Ballerini
  • My Church by Maren Morris
  • Brace For Impact (Live A Little) by Sturgill Simpson
  • Am I Wrong (feat. ScHoolBoy Q)  by Anderson.Paak
  • Confident by Demi Lovato
  • Dangerous Woman by Ariana Grande
  • Piece by Piece (Idol Version) by Kelly Clarkson
  • 7 Years by Lukas Graham
  • Church Bells by Carrie Underwood
  • Blue Ain't Your Color by Keith Urban
  • Love Can Go to Hell by Brandy Clark
  • Die A Happy Man by Thomas Rhett
  • Vice by Miranda Lambert
  • Humble And Kind by Tim McGraw

For more on the contest rules, click here

To enter the contest, click here

