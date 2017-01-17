Hartford Hospital works to reduce risk of infection during surgery

One of the biggest concerns with any surgery is the risk of infection.

From emergency operations, to routine procedures, hospitals go to great lengths to prevent patients from getting an infection.

The new Bone and Joint Institute at Hartford Hospital is taking it one step further, through its Central Sterile Supply.

At the institute, it’s like an assembly line. Every instrument, from every surgery, is carefully washed, sorted, and sterilized.

“Everything that was used during the surgery process, it goes through a very specific washing process,” said Dr. Courtland Lewis, the physician in chief of the Bone and Joint Institute.

Once clean, the instruments are inventoried and then sterilized.

Jeff Flaks, president of Hartford Healthcare, said the Central Sterile Supply is like nothing else.

“When patients come in for these elective procedures... we can deliver the lowest rate of infections in the country,” Flaks said.

