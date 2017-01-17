PD: Man vandalized Manchester Town Hall with baseball bat

This man is accused of vandalizing Manchester Town Hall on Tuesday. (Manchester police)

Police in Manchester arrested a man accused of vandalizing the town hall on Tuesday afternoon.

The man, identified as 33-year-old Corey Robinson, reportedly walked into the Manchester Town Hall with a baseball bat and smashed the glass out on various display cabinets in town hall.

Workers in the town hall went into a lockdown as this was happening.

When police arrived, Robinson was sitting on a staircase.

He was arrested and charged with criminal mischief, second-degree breach of peace, failure to submit to fingerprinting, interfering with police, and carrying a dangerous weapon.

He is being held on a $150,000 bond and will appear in court on Wednesday.

