Damp, Chilly, Dreary Afternoon...

AFTERNOON UPDATE...

The Winter Weather Advisory from overnight expired at 7am as the threat for any additional freezing rain or sleet is over. However, it will still be a damp and dreary afternoon with abundant cloud cover. Temperatures as of the Noon hour ranged from the mid to upper 30s inland to the lower 40s along the shoreline... they'll remain steady through the afternoon hours thanks to a northerly breeze. That wind will actually make it feel even chillier, producing a wind chill in the 20s and lower 30s. While there could be an isolated shower over the coming hours, it is drizzle that will be prevalent the rest of this Wednesday.

Tomorrow, we still expect a mix of sun and clouds, yes - the sun returns! Temperatures will start the day in the 30s and work into the mid-40s by the afternoon. One change from our earlier forecast: we've added a chance for rain late Friday as a storm system heads in our direction from the southwest. At one point, the rain was going to fall apart on its approach... now it looks like a few showers will be possible Friday evening, and at night. The weekend still looks good - highs in the 40s and dry, both days!

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

--------------------------

TODAY - FRIDAY…

After an icy start in NW CT, and a wet start everywhere else, today will be primarily cloudy as the storm system responsible for yesterday's wet/wintry weather slowly departs. In fact, we can’t rule out a lingering isolated rain or snow shower – but they won’t have a significant impact on your daily routine.

High pressure builds in for the end of the week! This means brighter and drier weather for tomorrow and Friday. We’ll also trend a bit milder, with high temperatures in the lower to mid-40s --- that’s 5 to 10 degrees above average for this time of year!

THE WEEKEND…

As of now, both Saturday and Sunday look dry and fairly comfortable. Expect a mix of sun and clouds Saturday with increasing cloudiness late Sunday as a storm system approaches. Temperatures remain seasonably mild.

EARLY NEXT WEEK…

The aforementioned storm system on the approach late in the weekend will bring wet weather to Connecticut. Based on our latest computer guidance, rain should start falling during the afternoon Monday and last through Tuesday. It could be a soaker with the potential for heavier rain.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon with Scot Haney

“Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”