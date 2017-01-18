Hartford police release audio of their response to 'shots fired' incident

Abdias Cortes was arrested by Hartford police after firing a gun and waving it around Tuesday (Hartford police photo).

Hartford police arrested a man after they said he fired a gun and pointed it at officers on Tuesday night.

According to police, officers were called to the area of Maple Avenue and Main Street in response to 911 calls reporting shots fired.

Callers said a man had fired a gun and was waving it around.

An officer on a directed patrol in the area said he saw the man and began to give him verbal commands to drop the gun.

The man, later identified as Abdias Cortes of East Hartford, appeared high or disoriented, according to police.

Police said Cortes did not listen with the commands and even pointed the gun at the officer.

Hartford police released dispatcher calls from the incident during which officers could be heard pleading with Cortes to drop the weapon.

In the audio, they said code 83 meant "gun" and code 81 meant "shots fired."

More officers responded and were able to safely take Cortes into custody after a brief struggle.

Cortes was charged with first-degree criminal attempt at assault, unlawful discharge of a firearm, first-degree reckless endangerment, carrying a firearm while under the influence, second-degree breach of peace and interfering with police.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.