Icy start leads to school delays

After an icy start for extreme northern portions of the state, Wednesday will be cloudy as Tuesday's storm system exits the region.

However, meteorologist Scot Haney said a lingering rain or snow shower can't be ruled out.

"There might be a couple of icy spots, but for the most part we're good to go," Haney said. "The [Department of Transportation] has been out there in northern Connecticut."

However, Haney said he received a report from a school official for Northwest Regional School District No. 7 in Winsted.

"The roads are icy," superintendent Judy Palmer wrote to Haney. "Some of the road crews are asking for delays up here in the northwest corner. Hilly areas have icy buildups and we have low-hanging icy branches."

Northwest Regional No. 7 was delayed by two hours and other school systems in northern Connecticut followed suit. See the complete list here.

The rain that was still coming down as of 5 a.m. was spotty and isolated. By 6:30 a.m. it appeared to be winding down and moving out of the state.

A winter weather advisory for the state's four northern counties expired at 7 a.m.

However, there could be a little bit of ice on some untreated surfaces, Haney warned.

The Early Warning Weather Tracker headed out along Route 8 north and reported wet conditions south of Litchfield County. There were some slick spots further north.

Most cities and towns around the state were above the freezing mark during the morning hours.

"We just wanted to give you a heads up that you're going to want to take your time," Haney said.

Any precipitation left in the state should wrap up by noon time at the latest.

For the rest of Wednesday, Haney said to expect cloudy and breezy conditions.

High temperatures will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.

"There might be an isolated rain or snow shower later in the day [on Wednesday]," Haney said.

For the rest of the week and through the weekend, Haney said people can expect dry weather with highs in the mid-40s.

"As of now, both Saturday and Sunday look dry and fairly comfortable," Haney said. "Expect a mix of sun and clouds Saturday with increasing cloudiness late Sunday as a storm system approaches."

Monday is looking wet. Haney said the models show rain beginning in the afternoon and lasting through Tuesday.

"It could be a soaker with the potential for heavier rain," he said.

