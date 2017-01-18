Man shot in the stomach in late night Ansonia shooting

Police are investigating a shooting in Ansonia that left a man with a wound in the stomach.

Officers said they received a complaint from Griffin Hospital around 7:40 p.m. on Tuesday that it was treating a shooting victim.

Police said the 25-year-old victim was hit in the area of 112 Central Street in Ansonia. He was then transported to the hospital in a private car.

The victim was transported to Bridgeport Hospital where he was said to be in stable condition.

Detectives are investigating and said they'll release more information as it becomes available.

