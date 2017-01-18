Meriden dentist to face judge on sex assault charges

A dentist accused of sexually assaulting patients and burglarizing a home is scheduled to face a judge on Wednesday.

Police first arrested Jeffrey Krahling back in September.

They said he sexually assaulted three patients while they were undergoing procedures at his office on Curtis Street in Meriden.

The arrests in those cases were on Sept. 2, Sept. 22 and Oct. 28.

He was charged with fourth-degree sexual assault in all three.

Krahling was arrested last month for burglarizing a home in Wallingford, according to police.

Police said he stalked, harassed and vandalized the home of one of his victims.

Eyewitness News learned that Krahling had out-of-state brushes with the law. Court records show he faced an "assault with intent to murder" charge in Maryland back in 1993, but the case was closed.

Krahling's dentistry license was suspended back in November.

