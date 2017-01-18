School bus involved in crash in Meriden

A car backed into a school bus on Evansville Avenue in Meriden, according to police. (WFSB photo)

A school bus with students on board was involved in a crash in Meriden.

Police said it happened on Evansville Avenue after 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

Dispatchers said the crash was near 106 Evansville Ave.

Police said a car backed into the bus while it was stopped.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.