Man accused of stabbing coworkers at Windsor Locks business

A man attacked two coworkers at a wholesale grocer in Windsor Locks on Tuesday, according to police.

Police said Hasudin Siljkovic, 27, was found by them to be holding a folding knife with a 3.5 inch blade in the loading area of the C&S Wholesale Grocers on North Street.

About 80 employees were at the warehouse during the time of the incident, police said.

At least one stabbing victim, a 56-year-old shirtless man, was found on their way to the suspect's location. He'd been stabbed in the back, but his injuries were non-life-threatening. He was being tended to by a female coworker.

When officers found Siljkovic, he was still holding the knife and was not listening to commands from them.

They said Siljkovic advanced on one officer, despite being told several times to stop and drop the weapon.

Officers said they hit the suspect with a shot from a Taser, but it had no effect.

Siljkovic continued to advance on the officer, forcing another officer to fire a second Taser shot. This time, they said it worked.

Officers said they then moved in, kicked the knife away from the suspect and restrained him. They said he remained violent and resisted arrest before being subdued.

Over the course of their investigation, police said they found a second stabbing victim. They said the 27-year-old victim was stabbed in the thumb while trying to block Siljkovic's attack.

Siljkovic was transported to a hospital for evaluation.

Police said they charged him with two counts of second-degree assault. He appeared in court on Wednesday.

They said he continued to be uncooperative.

The incident was isolated and police said they believe no further threats exist.

The management of the business was said to be fully cooperating with the investigation.

