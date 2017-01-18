Webster Bank closing some Connecticut branches

Webster Bank said it will close eight branches as part of a consolidation process.

The bank made the announcement on Tuesday and said it was working to "better serve its customers as their preferences for online and mobile banking continue to grow."

It said the process involves the following Connecticut locations:

Danbury - Mill Plain Road on April 10

Manchester - Middle Turnpike West on April 10

Wethersfield - Silas Deane Highway on May 26

The other five locations are in New York and Rhode Island.

The bank called the changes part of Webster’s long-term banking center optimization program that began in 2011. The program included 17 new banking centers that opened in greater Boston in early 2016.

Webster said the its teller transactions declined by 40 percent between 2010 and 2016.

It also said 47 percent of its checking account households were served by mobile banking and self-service deposits.

"We continue to evaluate our network to ensure that our banking centers efficiently balance our physical and digital banking channels in response to rapidly changing customer expectations," said David Miree, executive vice president, consumer deposits and investments. "At the same time, we concurrently invest in high-opportunity markets and modernize the overall banking experience. Banking centers are, and will continue to be, the cornerstone of our service culture, which is based on relationship development."

All bankers at the affected branches will be given opportunities to be reassigned, Webster said.

