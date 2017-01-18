Break-in suspect slapped with vandalism charges from other cases

A break-in in South Windsor led police to a man they now say is responsible for a number of vandalism cases in town.

Police said they arrested 34-year-old Allen Collins on multiple arrest warrants.

They said he was caught breaking into a business on Sullivan Avenue recently.

Officers were able to tie him to various other vandalism cases that happened along Sullivan Avenue and Strong Road last year.

The warrants were obtained and served last Thursday at Manchester Superior Court.

Collins was charged with 11 counts of third-degree burglary, seven counts of first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal mischief and four counts of third-degree criminal mischief.

He was held on a $150,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.