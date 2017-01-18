Man accused of shooting roommate with children nearby

An argument between roommates ended with a man getting shot, according to police in Hamden.

Police said they arrested 31-year-old Christopher Perez after they responded to his Arch Street apartment around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

When they arrived, police said they found a 43-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.

He was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital for treatment.

Police said they learned that Perez and the victim were involved in a verbal dispute that turned physical.

Two children were inside the home when Perez pulled out a gun and shot the victim, according to officers.

Perez eventually fled the scene in a vehicle.

He was found by Waterbury police inside the vehicle and transported back to Hamden.

Police said they learned that Perez is a convicted felon.

He was charged with first-degree assault, criminal possession of a firearm, unlawful discharge of a firearm, first-degree reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct and two counts of risk of injury to a minor.

He was held on a $200,000 bond and scheduled to appear in Meriden Superior Court on Jan. 31.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.