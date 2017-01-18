More than 18,000 coats donated to needy families in CT

More than 18,000 coats were collected for Coats for Connecticut" this past year. (WFSB)

It was a record-breaking campaign for Coats for Connecticut this past year.

In total, 18,168 coats were donated to help Connecticut's needy families. The total value of the donated

It began in November and ended Jan. 11, 2017. Hundreds of coats have already been brought to and distributed by Best Cleaners.

“Each year, I am always amazed by the sheer magnitude of giving in our community. This year was exceptional and much credit needs to be given to our campaign volunteers who helped us deliver coats each week, and our campaign partners who helped get the word out throughout the eight week effort,” stated Shawn McCann, President of Best Cleaners and organizer of Coats for Connecticut, said in a statement on Wednesday.

Channel 3 also accepted coats this year for this worthy cause.

The coats have been cleaned, and delivered to Salvation Army centers around the state.

"We want to thank the Connecticut community for their continued generosity. Donations reached families in our shelters and feeding programs as well as individuals assisted through our food pantries and holiday season programs. This year, even more men, women and children will stay warm this winter," Captain Sienna Jackson of The Salvation Army said in a statement on Wednesday.

