West Hartford looking at alternate trash collection options

The town of West Hartford is exploring alternate options for trash collection.

Officials are looking for a way to save money and reduce trash.

"We are dealing with a high amount of volume of trash for a community this size," said John Philips, of West Hartford Public Works. "From a perspective of public works who has to handle almost 20,000 tons of garbage annually, it's a frightening crisis that's looming."

The issue was discussed at a meeting on the town hall on Wednesday evening.

If a new plan was implemented, residents would have to buy special bags in three different sizes.

A 30-gallon bag would cost $2 and a tall kitchen bag would cost a $1.25.

The bags would be sold in grocery and drug stores and the money from the sale of the bags would fund the trash removal budget.

Some believe their taxes should be reduced if this program is put into place.

Others say they understand that something needs to be done, even if it means paying more.

"I think the way that they presented it in that it is more like a utility I think makes more sense to me, so I think I came in quite skeptical about the program and I think I'm leaving with a better understanding of the reasons for it," said Chris Vale.

This isn't a done deal. There will be two more meetings for residents to voice their concerns about the program.

