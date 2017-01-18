Smoke detectors save lives after fire in Torrington

Recently-installed smoke detectors saved lives after a house fire in Torrington on Wednesday. (WFSB)

Recently-installed smoke detectors saved lives after a house fire in Torrington on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

The fire was reported at 179 Chestnut Ave. around 3 p.m.

Everyone was able to get out of the building safely and no one reported injuries to authorities.

Firefighters installed smoke detectors were installed in the home on Chestnut Avenue two weeks ago.

Authorities said the home is unlivable at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

