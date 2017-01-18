CT residents, politicians heading to Washington D.C. for inauguration

People from all over the country, including Connecticut, are heading down to Washington D.C. to see Donald Trump sworn in as the 45th president.

There are some who are excited about the event and will be bringing their families, and there are others, like Gov. Dannel Malloy, who are going out of duty and respect.

State Rep. Tony D’Amelio (R-Waterbury) met President Elect Trump when he made a campaign stop in Waterbury right before the primary.

"He called me on the stage and pointed me out and brought me up and thanked me for his endorsement, so it was exciting,” D’Amelio said.

He added that he was proud to have Trump in his home town, and he will be attending the inauguration on Friday.

Despite all the controversy surrounding Trump, and his choices for cabinet members, D’Amelio said he still feels he will be a good president.

"This country has elected Donald Trump. Not everyone cares for that, or endorses that, but its like me… I didn't support Barack Obama, but you get behind your president because if he does well, you do well,” D’Amelio said.

Those sentiments are not shared by Gov. Malloy, who has serious concerns about Trump and what he will do as president.

Malloy will be attending the swearing-in ceremony.

"I do have very big policy differences with some of the things the president elect is saying and some of his choices for secretary. On the other hand, I have to work with these people so I am going to Washington, and I will not be afraid to use my voice to show where I disagree with the administration,” Malloy said.

The governor will head back to Connecticut shortly after the swearing in, and will take part in a rally in Hartford on Saturday, where he will support human rights.

Elizabeth Donald and her boyfriend William Adams voted for different presidential candidates but they're both very excited about attending Donald Trump's inauguration on Friday.

"I'm just looking forward to the president speak...I think whatever he has to say will set a good precedent for what's going to happen in his administration...just being around all the political hype,” Donald said.

She is a law student from South Windsor, and didn’t initially support Trump but voted for him out of party loyalty.

An internship at the Supreme Court inspired her to want to witness the swearing in of our next president, no matter who it was.

"I just thought it would be fun to go see a president inaugurated...and to be there for a historic moment,” she said.

"This is the first election I voted in and it's the first inauguration I’ve been to so I’m going for it all,” Adams said.

He works at a Hartford law firm and voted for Hillary Clinton, and said he is looking forward to hear Trump’s speech.

He said he hopes the billionaire businessman can bring the country together.

"He is our president as of noon on Friday, and there's nothing we can do about it. I think the best thing we can do now is give him an open mind and an open heart,” Adams said.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.