Police release name of woman found dead in Bristol apartment

Police are investigating the death of a woman in Bristol. (WFSB)

Police are investigating after a woman was found dead at an apartment in Bristol on Wednesday.

Investigators were called to an apartment in the area of 192 Main St., just after 4 a.m. on Wednesday for the report of an unresponsive female.

When police arrived, they found the 43-year-old woman dead. The woman's live-in boyfriend had called police.

On Thursday, police identified the woman as Kimberly Rudy. An autopsy was performed, however the results of the autopsy were inconclusive.

The Connecticut State Police Major Crime Squad was called to the scene.

No further details were released by police.

