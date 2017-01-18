Dry & comfortable this afternoon, increasing sunshine!

AFTERNOON UPDATE

Conditions will continue to improve this afternoon across Connecticut as drier air filters in on a northwesterly breeze, eroding cloud cover and giving way to a sunnier sky. Temperature-wise, highs will be in the mid-40s in many spots.

Tomorrow, we'll start the day dry with some sunshine but clouds will move in as a storm system approaches from the southwest. As it gets closer to CT later in the day, it will weaken considerably...so we may see some rain through the evening and overnight hours.

For the weekend, Saturday still looks to be dry and mild with a mix of sun and clouds. Then Sunday, another storm system (a more potent one), begins moving in... with it, rain, and it could be heavy at times by Monday and Monday night. Additionally, the wind will be quite strong.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

TODAY & TONIGHT...

Today will be a pretty nice day for the middle of January. The sky will become partly sunny as temperatures rise well into the 40s. There will be a light northwesterly breeze.

High pressure will move directly over Southern New England tonight and that means we’ll have very light winds and mainly clear skies. These are ideal cooling conditions. Temperatures will likely dip into the frosty 20s, perhaps the upper teens in the normally colder locations.

FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT…

Tomorrow will start out nice will mostly sunny skies and calm conditions. High pressure will still be centered over the region. An area of clouds and rain will approach Southern New England from the south and west throughout the day, but this system will tend to weaken with time. We can expect increasing cloudiness during the afternoon and some light rain should develop by tomorrow evening. Daytime highs will be in the low and middle 40s. Temperatures could drop to near freezing by late Friday night, which means there could be a few icy spots.

Rainfall totals from this system will likely range from a trace to 0.20”.

THIS WEEKEND…

Clouds, spotty light rain, and drizzle could linger into Saturday morning. However, weather conditions will improve. The sky should become partly to mostly sunny as temperatures rise well above normal, reaching the middle to perhaps upper 40s! The normal, or average, high for January 21st is 34 degrees.

Saturday night should be partly cloudy with lows in the 30s.

By Sunday, high pressure will build southward from Canada while a large storm evolves over the Eastern Unities States. The result will be a strengthening northeasterly flow over Southern New England. Plus, moisture from the storm will move up the coast. The sky will likely become cloudy Sunday and light rain and drizzle may break out before the day is over. Highs will range from 40 to 45 degrees as the northeasterly breeze gets stronger during the afternoon and evening.

Sunday night will be cloudy, breezy, and cool with some light rain and drizzle. Overnight lows will be in the low and middle 30s. Pockets of freezing rain are possible, especially in the higher elevations of Northern Connecticut.

NEXT WEEK…

Monday will be cloudy, windy, and cool with highs ranging from the upper 30s inland to the middle 40s at the coast. A northeasterly wind will get stronger throughout the day and we may have gusts between 30 and 40 mph, perhaps even stronger, by evening. It is also going to be wet with periods of rain. In fact, the rain is expected to become heavy at times late Monday and Monday night. There will be no snow with this storm since cold air will remain well to the north of Connecticut.

Monday night will be rainy, windy, and cool with lows in the 30s to near 40 degrees.

Moderate to heavy rain could last into Tuesday morning, but the wet weather should end Tuesday afternoon and we may see some partial clearing later in the day. Temperatures should rise into the mid and upper 40s. Winds won’t be nearly as strong, but it will still be breezy.

This storm is capable of drenching the state with 1-3” of rain, perhaps even up to 4”. This is great news since the state is still in a moderate to extreme drought! However, snow lovers will be disappointed once again.

Weather conditions should settle down nicely by midweek. We are forecasting partly sunny skies for Wednesday with highs in the 40s to possibly near 50 degrees!

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney

