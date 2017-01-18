Crash closes Route 190 in Stafford

Route 190 in Stafford was closed on Wednesday evening after a motor vehicle crashed into a utility pole. (Jennifer Rios)

Route 190 in Stafford was closed on Wednesday evening after a motor vehicle crashed into a utility pole.

The crash closed Route 190 near Old Springfield Road in Stafford Springs.

Authorities said the crash broke the utility pole.

There was no word on injuries.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

STAFFORD UPDATE: Utility pole is broken. Wires across the road. RT190 is closed in the area of Old SpringField Rd. #Detour — Tolland County 911 (@TNDispatch) January 18, 2017

