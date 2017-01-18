Hundreds march for women's rights in Hartford

There are many women who have serious concerns about a Donald Trump presidency, and they are holding rallies and marches across the country, including Connecticut.

On Wednesday evening, outside the state capitol in Hartford, hundreds of people were bringing women’s issues to the forefront.

Some of the supporters will be going to Washington D.C. for a women’s march as well.

Organizers of the rally said they want their voices to be heard. So far they have not liked what they have been hearing from Donald Trump, and they want the rest of the country to know they are not going away.

Trump will become president in two days, and those rallying want to send a message that they will continue their fight for equality.

On Saturday, the day after the inauguration, some 4,500 people from Connecticut will be in Washington.

Eighty busloads of women and men will be marching to protest Trump’s first day in office.

"Since we really don't know what's going to happen in the next four years, to tell people its okay to be a part of groups that you identify with, women, people with disabilities, people of color, I want to say I was there,” said Kaitlyn Fydenkevez, a CT National Organization of Women volunteer.

The Connecticut chapter for the National Organization of Women will be at the march, along with Kate Gannon, who isn’t part of any group, but just wanted to join in solidarity.

"There are many, many people who have a lot of different issues that connect in a lot of different ways who want to make sure their voices are heard,” Gannon said.

For those who are not able to attend rallies or marches in Washington, two are being held in Connecticut on Saturday; one in Hartford and one in Stamford. The Hartford march starts at 1 p.m., Stamford at 10 a.m.

