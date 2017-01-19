West Haven police search for robbery suspect

West Haven police are searching for a suspect in an attempted robbery (West Haven police).

Police in West Haven are searching for a suspect in a robbery attempt that happened late Wednesday.

According to police, the suspect threatened a clerk at a Krauzers on Elm Street. He claimed he had a gun.

Police described the suspect as a man with a dark-colored beard.

They said a worker was hurt after the suspect went behind the counter, pushed and pulled the worker away. No money was taken during the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to call police.

