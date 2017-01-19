People from all over the country, including Connecticut, are heading down to Washington D.C. to see Donald Trump sworn in as the 45th president.

People from all over the country, including Connecticut, are heading down to Washington D.C. to see Donald Trump sworn in as the 45th president.

Connecticut lawmakers, students will be present at Trump's inauguration

With the inauguration of the 45th president of the United States just a day away, preparations continued in Washington DC on Thursday.

President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn into office on Friday in front of a massive crowd.

There is a Connecticut connection that may surprise some people.

While there are 60 Democratic lawmakers that have stated they will be absent from the inauguration, Connecticut's Congressional delegation are not among them.

Gov. Dannel Malloy said he may disagree with Trump's policies, but he's going out of duty and respect.

After attending a diner on Wednesday night in Washington honoring Vice President-elect Mike Pence and cabinet nominees, Trump will have a busy day on Thursday.

That's before he delivers a speech to the entire country.

Close to a million people are expected to listen to Trump's inauguration address at the capitol on Friday.

CBS News reported that the speech will cover the meaning of Trump's "Make American Great" slogan.

It will also focus on growing the economy and reducing fears of terrorism.

A handful of students from Quinnipiac University in Hamden said they'll also be among those in attendance.

There will also be about 30,000 law enforcement members from around the country. Some will be in riot gear to ensure the safety of everyone.

Back in Connecticut, a protest of the inauguration will be led by the Connecticut Immigration Rights Alliance. That's scheduled to take place in Hartford at 4 p.m.

Stay with Eyewitness News and CBS for continuing coverage of the inauguration.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.