Community college approved to have armed security

Security is about to be beefed up at some community colleges after lawmakers passed a bill this year letting 17 community colleges have armed officers.

Manchester Community College was approved by the Connecticut State Colleges & Universities system to have their on-campus "police officers standards training" certified officers carry guns.

Officials said the college submitted an extensive proposal which included training requirements, a use of force policy, an active shooter policy and campus policing procedures.

A spokesperson told Eyewitness News that it could go into effect as early as next week.

MCC students will be notified when it happens.

"Manchester has satisfactorily completed the process, addressed all the required elements and demonstrated that they are prepared to maintain a safe campus environment," said Mark Ojakian, CSCU president. "Having armed security is an option for our community college campuses driven by their expressed desire to feel safe. It is up to each campus community if they wish to go that route."

MCC president Gena Glickman said the approval gives their POST-certified officers the designation of a special police force.

"We are fully supportive of the tools our police force needs to ensure the safety of our campus," Glickman said. "The security of our students, staff, faculty and visitors is our priority."

Last fall, the Connecticut Board of Regents established a vetting process for community colleges that wished to have armed officers.

As of Thursday, Capital and Gateway community colleges have submitted proposals.

Officials said they expected Capital Community College's approval to happen soon.

All four state universities, including Eastern, Southern, Central and Western, have armed police officers.

