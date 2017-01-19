Police identify teen found dead along the highway in Killingly

Connecticut State Police have identified the 15-year-old boy that was found dead along a highway in Killingly late Wednesday night.

The teen, who was later identified by Connecticut State Police as Killingly resident Gabriel Stapleton, was found on the southbound shoulder of Interstate 395 just before 11 p.m.

Police said Stapleton was found "unresponsive" between exits 41 and 38 on the southbound side of I-395, which is in the Danielson borough of the town, by state police patrols. Stapleton was taken to Day Kimball Hospital where he died, police said.

Eyewitness News was told that his family was notified about Stapleton's death.

Troopers called There was "no criminal aspect" to Stapleton's death. However, an autopsy was conducted on Stapleton's body and the medical examiner said the manner of death was suicide.

