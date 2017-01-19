Drug bust made at Hartford apartment where children live

Hartford police said they conducted a drug bust at a city apartment where children live.

Detectives from the vice and narcotics unit executed a narcotics warrant on the third floor of 64 Madison St. on Wednesday.

Yamil Cruz, 39, and 38-year-old Yolanda Rodriguez were arrested.

Detectives said they began investigating the apartment after hearing complaints of drug trafficking.

Police said they seized a .25 caliber semi automatic pistol, a .30 caliber bolt action long rifle, 141 rounds of 9 mm ammunition, 163 bags of heroin, an ounce of crack cocaine, marijuana and more than $2,500 in cash.

They also found drug packaging and production supplies.

Four children were said to be living in the apartment.

Cruz and Rodriguez both face charges of possession of narcotics, possession with intent to sell, operating a drug factory and four counts of risk of injury to a minor.

